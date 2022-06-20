Bremer Bank National Association Buys 5,768 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.9% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $3,597,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 948.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,173,000 after buying an additional 37,439 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $158.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $397 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $153.28 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.