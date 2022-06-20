Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 76.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 22,911 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $94.34 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.55.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

