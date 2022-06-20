Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Ecolab by 740.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 41,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 66,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.06.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $148.17 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.12.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.