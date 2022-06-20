Diversified Trust Co Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,841,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $107.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.85 and a 200-day moving average of $136.33. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

