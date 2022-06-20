DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 97,918 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,918 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,019,000 after purchasing an additional 49,509 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $58.80 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.27.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

