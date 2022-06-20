Diversified Trust Co Acquires 477 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $149.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.50 and a 1 year high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

