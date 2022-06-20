Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 150 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Chevron were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock opened at $148.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.52 and a 200-day moving average of $149.19. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

