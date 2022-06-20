Telemus Capital LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Danaher by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Danaher by 16.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Danaher by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

DHR stock opened at $238.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

