Telemus Capital LLC Sells 234 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $97.95 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.67 and a 200-day moving average of $99.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

