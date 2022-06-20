Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Raised by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $71.87 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $90.40.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

