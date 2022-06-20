Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $23,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 85,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 63,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,479,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,576,000 after acquiring an additional 102,112 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $148.38 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

