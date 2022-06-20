Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Alphabet by 28.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,142.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,322.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,608.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

