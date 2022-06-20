Red Spruce Capital LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Chevron by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 8,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 16,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $148.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

