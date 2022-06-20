Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of PM stock opened at $97.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.81. The company has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

