Wedmont Private Capital Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Oracle were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $947,274,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,466,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,526,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $67.72 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.94.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.96.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

