Fragasso Group Inc. Has $2.21 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 31,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,899 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Pfizer by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 42,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $46.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $261.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.