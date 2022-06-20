Vigilare Wealth Management Has $1.62 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $270.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.73 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $278.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.86.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.