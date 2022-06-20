Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.61.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $93.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.01. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

