The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.9% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. McDonough Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $5,557,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $6,482,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $270.73 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.73 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $278.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

