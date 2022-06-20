Fragasso Group Inc. Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $270.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $278.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.91 and its 200 day moving average is $336.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.73 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

