Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

PFE stock opened at $46.53 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

