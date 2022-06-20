Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Trimmed by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,717 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,051 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,617 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 320,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $444,518,000 after buying an additional 83,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $371,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $39.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.97. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.77.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

