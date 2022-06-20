SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 9,458 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,458 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PayPal by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in PayPal by 66,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $253,727,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL opened at $72.90 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.47 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.