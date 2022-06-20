Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 725 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $94.34 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.55. The company has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.