Winfield Associates Inc. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Winfield Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.6% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,284,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,700 shares of company stock valued at $25,637,428 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,157.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,330.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2,614.33.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

