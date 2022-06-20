Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $2.33 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,470 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $162,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,466 shares of company stock worth $9,343,413 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

META opened at $163.74 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $159.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

