ACG Wealth Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of META opened at $163.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $443.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.11.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,246.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,466 shares of company stock worth $9,343,413. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

