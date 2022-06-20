523 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Bought by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 523 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSCI opened at $386.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $430.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.04. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.57.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

