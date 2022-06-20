ACG Wealth Has $477,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ACG Wealth reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after buying an additional 587,676 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,498,000 after buying an additional 377,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

Shares of LOW opened at $172.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.91. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.14 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

