M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 975 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

Shares of PG opened at $132.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.81. The company has a market cap of $317.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

