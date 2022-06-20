JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 6,050 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Global Payments by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.74.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $110.25 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

