DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 252,336 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 365.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,336 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.09% of State Street worth $28,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

NYSE:STT opened at $61.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

