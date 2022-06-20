Beacon Financial Group Purchases 286 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Beacon Financial Group grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in State Street were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $259,564,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in State Street by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,270,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,199,000 after acquiring an additional 945,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,225,000 after acquiring an additional 736,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in State Street by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,731,000 after acquiring an additional 697,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in State Street by 1,798.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 552,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,381,000 after acquiring an additional 523,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STT. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

STT opened at $61.75 on Monday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average of $84.49.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

