Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $132.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.81.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

