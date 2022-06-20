Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 127.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Target were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $162,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Target by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.81.

In related news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,821 shares of company stock worth $8,497,215. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $139.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

