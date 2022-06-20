Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $2,346,198,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,188,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,583,000 after buying an additional 772,476 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,005,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN stock opened at $275.38 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.07.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

