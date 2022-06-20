McLean Asset Management Corp Purchases 236 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after buying an additional 3,422,105 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after buying an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average is $61.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $257.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.