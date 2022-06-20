Telemus Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.06.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $148.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

