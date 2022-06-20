Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by American National Bank

American National Bank lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,832,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $369.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $409.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.56.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

