Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $179.70 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.49. The company has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

