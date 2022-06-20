Woodstock Corp Sells 917 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Woodstock Corp cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $179.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.37 and its 200-day moving average is $194.49.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

