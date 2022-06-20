Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,561 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.80 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.27.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

