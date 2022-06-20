Meyer Handelman Co. Cuts Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,738 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in GSK by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of GSK by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.12) to GBX 1,900 ($23.06) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GSK in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.54) to GBX 1,800 ($21.85) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $41.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.79. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.46%.

About GSK (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

