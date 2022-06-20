Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $61,770,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, 7G Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,582,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $102.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $277.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $230.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.39.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

