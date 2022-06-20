Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average of $68.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

