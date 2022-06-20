ACG Wealth Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

ACG Wealth reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG stock opened at $78.01 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.