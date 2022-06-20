First Hawaiian Bank Trims Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,291 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $89.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.62 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.13.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

