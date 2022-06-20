Birinyi Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Birinyi Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 21,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 176,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 150,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $113.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $111.87 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.