Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 10,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 21,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 176,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 150,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
JPM stock opened at $113.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.47. The stock has a market cap of $331.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.87 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
