JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after buying an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $3,257,000. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $113.03 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $111.87 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.47. The company has a market cap of $331.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

